Condom Maker Durex Accused of Poor Performance

One of the UK's major condom manufacturers is recalling a batch of condoms that tend to break; the manufacturer has given the serial numbers of the recalled products.

In a press release, the Office for the Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products (Urząd Rejestracji Produktów Leczniczych, Wyrobów Medycznych i Produktów Biobójczych) says that their research showed that some series of non-latex Real Feel condoms manufactured this year haven’t passed the tests verifying their shelf life.

The manufacturer says that the tests have shown that while all Real Feel condoms, which are currently available in Poland, exceed international quality standards for male condoms of this type (ISO 23409), a small number of these condoms do not meet the higher Durex standards. Some series may not meet the international quality standards as they approach the expiration date.

On their Facebook account they say that the customers shouldn’t be alarmed, as it is only a limited number which are affected and that they are being recalled “as a precaution.” The company also apologized for “all the inconveniences brought in this connection”.

There’re already comments regarding the news on the company’s Facebook account.

Some users jokingly ask if Durex is going to pay child support or whether they can be relied upon to provide some parcels for children like pampers in the event of failures.

As the manufacturer assures, this breaking tendency doesn’t apply to any other Durex products. A series of defective condoms went to stores in Poland, Great Britain and Ireland: non-latex Real Feel condoms with expiration dates until 2020 and 2021. In Poland, Durex is withdrawing Real Feel condoms with the series numbers 1000415328, 1000422259 and 1000438054. The producer recalls these parties from stores, and people who bought condoms from these series are offered a refund.