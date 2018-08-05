Plane of Local Swiss Airline JU-AIR Crashes in Alps - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The JU-52 plane of the local JU-AIR airline crashed near Piz Segnas mountain in the Swiss Alps, the police of the Swiss canton of Graubuenden said Sunday.

"[Regarding] airplane crash [at] Piz Segnas. We confirm the media reports that this is about the JU52 HB-HOT of JU-AIR," the police said on their Twitter.

The airline itself issued a statement on Saturday, saying that one of its planes had an accident, but did not specify where it happened.

"We have the sad duty to announce that one of our Ju-52 aircraft had a accident today [Saturday]. At the moment, no further information is available," the airline said.

There have been no official reports of victims so far, but the police said they would hold a press conference later in the day.

The airspace in the area has been closed off until Sunday evening, according to the civil aviation authority.