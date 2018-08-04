Register
23:31 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt arrives in Downing Street for this morning's cabinet meeting in Westminster, London, Britain, July 10, 2018

    Russian Envoy to UK Hopes for Meeting With New Foreign Secretary Soon

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko said on Saturday that he hoped that the meeting with the United Kingdom's new foreign secretary would take place soon.

    "I have received a letter from the foreign office, [saying] that he [the UK foreign secretary] would like to meet. I think that such a meeting will be arranged soon," Yakovenko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel. According to the diplomat, the date of the meeting has not been set yet and should be determined by the UK side.

    Yakovenko added that it would be a timely meeting as it was necessary to discuss bilateral relations between Moscow and London. Jeremy Hunt has been appointed the UK's new foreign secretary after Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

    A police officer near the Mill pub in Salisbury, where the traces of the nerve agent used to poison former Main Intelligence Directorate colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Almost All 'Salisbury Case' Evidence Being Destroyed, Will Be Impossible to Check Data Later - Russian Envoy to UK
    Alexander Yakovenko also said on Saturday that the level of interest of UK nationals in Russia has not changed and remains high despite a deterioration of relations between the two countries.

    "I believe that the interest remains at the very high level because UK nationals are trying to develop economic ties," Yakovenko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

    However, the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom has negatively affected the work of the Russian embassy, Alexander Yakovenko noted.

    "Of course, it had a negative effect… Unfortunately, we will not be able to fully implement our consular functions due to staff shortage," Yakovenko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    The diplomat added that the average term of issuing UK visas for Russian diplomats was a year or a year and a half, stressing that this is "not normal."

    "The diplomats cannot receive a UK visa, the average waiting period is a year or a year and a half. This is absolutely abnormal, there is no such situation with any other world country," he noted.

    Forensic investigators, wearing protective suits, emerge from the rear of John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls/File Photo
    Moscow Notes New Inconsistencies in Amesbury Incident Probe
    London expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury on March 4, prompting Moscow to hit back.

    Alexander Yakovenko added that only few countries outside the so-called Western bloc believe in the United Kingdom's interpretation of events in Salisbury.

    "Every fortnight I gather ambassadors of all countries and brief them on the case. And I must say that, of course, outside the so-called Western bloc, which is comprised of 35 countries, few believe in the UK version," Yakovenko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    Related:

    Moscow Notes New Inconsistencies in Amesbury Incident Probe
    Police to Test Ambulances Used to Treat Alleged Amesbury Novichok Victims
    Russian Embassy in UK: Rapid Cremation of Amesbury Victim Raises Concerns
    UK Police to Collect CCTV Data From Amesbury Pharmacy - Reports
    Deadly Bottle With 'Novichok' Poison Came in Sealed Box, Amesbury Survivor Says
    Tags:
    diplomats, meeting, Russian embassy in UK, Alexander Yakovenko, Jeremy Hunt, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse