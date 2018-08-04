Almost All 'Salisbury Case' Evidence Being Destroyed - Russian Envoy to UK

Since March the UK authorities have been accusing Moscow of involvement in the alleged poisoning attack on Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, though failing to substantiate their claims.

Almost all evidence is being destroyed during the UK investigation into the Salisbury poisoning case, Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko said on Saturday.

"Almost all evidence is being destroyed. In case if there is a need to check something, there will be no such opportunity," Yakovenko said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The diplomat added that Russian investigators were ready to go to the United Kingdom to carry out a joint investigation into the case.

"Our investigators are ready because we want to understand what is going on. I am not sure that the UK side will agree on our proposals at some stage but they [proposals] are on the table," he stressed.

On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A-234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof.

Great Britain, the US and many European countries responded to the incident by expelling Russian diplomats, despite Moscow having adamantly refuted the allegations as groundless, instead offering to conduct a joint investigation into the affair.