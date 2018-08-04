'Safety First': Durex Pulls Condoms in Spain Over Fears of Premature Eruption

Earlier, the UK condom manufacturer announced that it is recalling some batches of its latex-free condoms in the UK and Ireland over concerns they could split during sex.

An urgent recall of at least 14 specific batches of Durex condoms, such as Real Feel and Sin Latex, has been issued by the condom manufacturer after tests indicated the condoms' failure "to meet stringent shelf-life durability tests."

"The safety of our consumers always comes first, and this is reflected in our rigorous quality standards. Our tests have shown that some batches which are currently on the market do not pass the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of the shelf life for the product," the company said.

At the same time, Durex assured that there is '"no immediate safety concern for consumers" and that "only a limited number of batches are affected."

The expiry date of the faulty batches is between December 2020 and February 2021, according to the company.

Earlier this week, Durex cited the same splitting concerns when recalling its Love Collection, Natural Feeling and Natural Sensation brands of condoms from the UK and Irish markets as well as in Australia, in a move that prompted many to post sarcastic remarks on Twitter.