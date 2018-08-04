Princess Diana's Butler Warns Meghan Markle About Struggles She May Face

Ahead of Meghan’s 37th birthday, Paul Burrell, who has made a career as a reality TV persona and author since the Princess of Wales’ death, noted that the former US actress and newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex wanted to be famous and got everything she wanted, but reminded her about “being careful what you wish for.”

Princess Diana’s former aide, who served her from 1987 until her tragic death in 1997, predicted in his interview with the Yahoo News program The Royal Box that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will get pregnant within the first year following their wedding this May.

“I think because time is marching on, and Harry does want a family. I think that there’s not much time left for Meghan. She’s got to get on with it,” he told the media.

However, he has also given a warning to Princess Diana’s daughter-in-law against facing the same challenges, his former employer had, even if now it may seem like a dream come true. Meghan, he said, “has joined the biggest soap opera in the world, and she’s just landed the biggest role of her life as an actress.”

“I think, yes, she did want to be famous, she got everything she wanted now, but “be careful what you wish for.” Because sometimes it’s not all it seems. Diana found that out at an early age. To be a Royal princess sometimes, losing your anonymity, losing that freedom, that’s a big ask of any woman,” Burrell told Yahoo.

According to Burrell, while the Royal family has embraced Meghan and are keeping her safe, the “people in her world in the fringes” should be also thought about. He has claimed that Meghan’s father Thomas, who has given out numerous controversial interviews about his daughter and didn’t even go to her wedding with Prince Harry, is lost. He stated that somebody “should fix it before it’s more broken” and advised the Royal couple to go to the US and sit around the table there and talk things through.