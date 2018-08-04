Register
17:03 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.

    Princess Diana's Butler Warns Meghan Markle About Struggles She May Face

    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    Ahead of Meghan’s 37th birthday, Paul Burrell, who has made a career as a reality TV persona and author since the Princess of Wales’ death, noted that the former US actress and newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex wanted to be famous and got everything she wanted, but reminded her about “being careful what you wish for.”

    Princess Diana’s former aide, who served her from 1987 until her tragic death in 1997, predicted in his interview with the Yahoo News program The Royal Box that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle will get pregnant within the first year following their wedding this May.

    “I think because time is marching on, and Harry does want a family. I think that there’s not much time left for Meghan. She’s got to get on with it,” he told the media.

    However, he has also given a warning to Princess Diana’s daughter-in-law against facing the same challenges, his former employer had, even if now it may seem like a dream come true. Meghan, he said, “has joined the biggest soap opera in the world, and she’s just landed the biggest role of her life as an actress.”

    READ MORE: Just an Act? Heated Debate as Meghan Markle Accused of 'Faking' British Accent

    “I think, yes, she did want to be famous, she got everything she wanted now, but “be careful what you wish for.” Because sometimes it’s not all it seems. Diana found that out at an early age. To be a Royal princess sometimes, losing your anonymity, losing that freedom, that’s a big ask of any woman,” Burrell told Yahoo.

    According to Burrell, while the Royal family has embraced Meghan and are keeping her safe, the “people in her world in the fringes” should be also thought about. He has claimed that Meghan’s father Thomas, who has given out numerous controversial interviews about his daughter and didn’t even go to her wedding with Prince Harry, is lost. He stated that somebody “should fix it before it’s more broken” and advised the Royal couple to go to the US and sit around the table there and talk things through.

    Related:

    Just an Act? Heated Debate as Meghan Markle Accused of 'Faking' British Accent
    Meghan Markle's Plus-Size Doppelganger Leaves Internet in Awe (PHOTOS)
    Media Speculate About Meghan Markle Seeking US Presidency Few Years Ago
    Happily Ever After: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pronounced Husband and Wife
    Markle's Brother Claims She Tore Family Apart, Didn't Invite Them to Wedding
    Tags:
    publicity, UK royal family, pregnancy, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Sussex, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse