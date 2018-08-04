Bank of England Chief Warns of 'Uncomfortably High' Risk of No-Deal Brexit

Touching upon the London-Brussels talks on Britain's withdrawal from the EU in an interview with the BBC, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that "the possibility of a no [Brexit] deal is uncomfortably high at this point."
"People will have things to worry about in a no deal Brexit, which is still a relatively unlikely possibility but it is a possibility," he stressed, describing the scenario as "highly undesirable."
READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit Will Hit 'Prosperity' and 'Wellbeing' of EU Citizens – Official
Carney urged both sides to "do all things to avoid it [ a no-deal Brexit], warning of far-reaching repercussions, including "disruption to trade as we know it."
"As a consequence of that, a disruption to the level of economic activity, higher prices for a period of time," he added.
The statement came a few weeks after UK International Trade Secretary Liam Fox cautioned that EU leaders forcing Britain into a no-deal Brexit scenario will invite a negative "consequence for their economies."
READ MORE: If We Have No Brexit Deal, It Will Be a Serious Crisis — UK Lawmaker
Underscoring the need "to have a people's Brexit, not a bureaucrats Brexit," he warned that the possible no-deal scenario will have a negative impact on the "economic prosperity and well-being" of EU citizens.
The Brexit negotiations between London and the EU kicked off last year and are due to be wrapped up before the end of March 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)