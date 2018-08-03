Serbian President Calls Security Meeting Over Situation in Kosovo - Reports

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold an emergency meeting of the country's national security council on Saturday over the escalation of the situation in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Radio and Television of Serbia reported on Friday.

The meeting will take place at 8:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), according to the Radio and Television of Serbia.

The news comes after Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj reportedly warned that a possible attempt of ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo "to proclaim autonomy" would be met with a response.

Moreover, in mid-July, five Serbs were arrested in Kosovo on suspicion of threatening order in the self-proclaimed republic. In response, the Serbian leadership threatened to put the negotiations with Kosovo on hold for a long time if the Serbian nationals remain detained.

Pristina and Belgrade are currently engaged in an EU-facilitated dialogue aimed at the normalization of relations between the sides.

Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade did not recognize that decision.

