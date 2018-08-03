Serbian President Calls Security Meeting Over Situation in Kosovo - Reports

The meeting will take place at 8:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), according to the Radio and Television of Serbia.
The news comes after Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj reportedly warned that a possible attempt of ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo "to proclaim autonomy" would be met with a response.
Pristina and Belgrade are currently engaged in an EU-facilitated dialogue aimed at the normalization of relations between the sides.
Kosovo proclaimed its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade did not recognize that decision.
