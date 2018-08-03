Republika Srpska to Apply for UN Membership If Kosovo Admitted to Organization

"The National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted a resolution stipulating that if new international principle and practices of the recognition of the right to self-determination are adopted, we will insist on the recognition of our state status," Dodik was quoted as saying by the RTRS broadcaster.
In mid-July, five Serbs were arrested in Kosovo on suspicion of threatening order in the self-proclaimed republic. The Serbian leadership, in response, threatened to put the negotiations with Kosovo on hold for a long time in the event the Serbian nationals remain detained.
After seceding from Yugoslavia in 1992, Bosnia and Herzegovina were in a state of war, with Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croatians fighting each other until the Dayton Agreement was signed in 1995. The agreement formed two autonomous entities — the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serbian-majority Republika Srpska — and the self-governing Brcko district.
