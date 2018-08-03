Register
18:31 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on October 30, 2017

    BBC Under Fire for 'Dishonest' Clip Saying UK 'Was Multicultural Before Curry'

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    211

    The video, which was designed to engage teenage school students in disputes on immigration, has sparked a backlash from some UK politicians, who accused the authors of bias.

    BBC has scrapped an educational video on immigration produced for pupils aged 14 to 16 after it faced accusations of insufficient objectivity and breach of impartiality rules.

    Part of the animated clip has been re-uploaded by a user on YouTube. The voiceover is heard claiming that "we [Britain] were multicultural long before curry and carnival" and that "there's no such thing as a pure Brit."

    British right-wing political figures hit back at the comments after it was posted online.

    Nigel Farage, an MEP and former UKIP head, blasted the video as "insultingly simplistic, misleading, dishonest, and irresponsible."

    Old BBC logo on TVC gates
    CC BY 2.0 / R/DV/RS
    BBC Has Profound Institutional Bias Against Independence - Activist

    Lord Green of Deddington, who chairs Migration Watch UK, a think tank, called the clip "shallow, unbalanced and unrepresentative," arguing that Britain has never been a nation of immigrants.  He later praised the BBC's "refreshing" decision to take down what he called "unacceptably biased" material.

    A BBC spokesman told The Standard that the video, part of a series of films called Don't Hate the Debate, was intended to help teachers engage schoolchildren in debates on pressing issues. He admitted, however, that "further efforts could have been made" to provide a "more diverse range of opinions" on the topic.

    Related:

    BBC Agrees to Pay Singer Cliff Richard Over $1 Million Over Privacy Breach
    BBC Was in Bed With the Government to Flush Out 'Subversives' - Archives
    Journo: If Sputnik is Targeted Over Gov't Funding, Why Isn't 'Fake News' BBC?
    Ex-Gangster Claims BBC is Fueling 'Black-On-Black Violence' in UK
    Tags:
    multiculturalism, bias, immigration, Migration Watch UK, UKIP, BBC, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse