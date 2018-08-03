Register
17:54 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Armed police officers patrol a closed road during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London

    Police Arrest Londoner on Suspicion of Plotting Terrorist Attacks

    © REUTERS / NEIL HALL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The operation, led by counter-terrorism units of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), took place on Thursday evening in northwest London.

    Armed police officers have successfully arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of planning a series of terrorist attacks in the UK, and are continuing to question him. 

    The suspect, who hasn’t been named, was taken into custody at 6:30 PM local time on August 2 under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and is currently being detained at a police station in south London.

    READ MORE: Terrorists Could Be Freed Due to 'Catastrophic' Brexit Deal – Committee

    “Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by the Met Police Firearms Command carried out a pre-planned operation which resulted in a 20-year-old man from north west London being arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006,” the Met said in a statement.

    The statement added that no injuries were sustained during the raid.

    The UK has been hit by numerous terror attacks over the past few years, with several young Muslims being radicalized online by Daesh*-linked extremists.

    UK police officers
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect in Connection With London Terror Attack
    Just over a year ago, three assailants killed eight civilians in central London, in addition to injuring almost 50 bystanders in their Daesh-inspired attack. Another attack, this time a suicide bombing at a concert in the city of Manchester, left dozens dead and injured.

    Earlier this week, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he wasn’t opposed to two Daesh-affiliated Brits receiving the death penalty if they were extradited to the US, suggesting the British government is looking to pursue the harshest sentences possible for convicted terrorists.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    READ MORE: Daesh-Linked Jihadists Facing Trial in US May Face Death Penalty — UK's Javid

    Related:

    UK, Germany Taking White Helmets in 'Spit in Face of EU Terror Victims' – Journo
    MPs Baffled, UK Terror Laws Hit Amid Home Sec's 'Letter' on Daesh 'Beatles' Duo
    UK Anti-Terror Legislation a Threat to Free Speech and Privacy - HoC Committee
    Tags:
    terrorism, arrest, London Bridge, Borough Market terror attack, UK Government, Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Sajid Javid, Manchester, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse