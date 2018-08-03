Mallorca Beach Evacuated After Shark Found Swimming in Shallow Water (VIDEO)

"The shark swam to the beach around three in the afternoon on Thursday, when many tourists, including children were swimming, those who were close to the shark were in panic," the report said.
According to the television channel, the local police evacuated all tourists from the beach; none of them were injured.
Earlier in June, off the coast of Mallorca a five-meter shark was spotted.
Imágenes del escualo que ha obligado a cerrar la playa de Calas de Mallorca, en Manacor.@112IllesBalears@emergencies_ib@SucesosIB#sos #socorrismo #mareanaranja #socorristas #bañoseguro pic.twitter.com/pTPqPai6wc— Salvament Aquàtic Illes Balears (@SalvamentIB) 2 августа 2018 г.
Mallorca: Shark which forced beach evacuation dies as rescuers drag it out of sea https://t.co/8hf9vrur2t via @bdnews24 #news #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/7ujIZnmXXW— #BREAKING 24 @bdnews24 — #BDNews24 #BangladeshNews (@bdnews24) 3 августа 2018 г.
