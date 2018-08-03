Mallorca Beach Evacuated After Shark Found Swimming in Shallow Water (VIDEO)

The appearance of a three-meter shark in shallow water caused panic among tourists who were on the beach of Cala Domingos on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Sky News reported on Friday.

"The shark swam to the beach around three in the afternoon on Thursday, when many tourists, including children were swimming, those who were close to the shark were in panic," the report said.

According to the television channel, the local police evacuated all tourists from the beach; none of them were injured.

Earlier in June, off the coast of Mallorca a five-meter shark was spotted.