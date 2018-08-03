Eiffel Tower Set to Reopen to Visitors on Friday After Two-Day Strike - Operator

On Wednesday, the Eiffel Tower closed its doors to visitors due to a strike of the personnel. On Thursday, the SETE and trade unions put an end to the strike by reaching an agreement improving the employees' working conditions.
READ MORE: Eiffel Tower Closed for Tourists Due to Workers' Strike — Operator
"End of the strike. The Eiffel Tower will be open Friday the 3rd of August, from 9:00 am. [07:00 GMT]," the tweet read.
The SETE added that visitors, who had pre-booked tickets for strike's days, would receive a compensation.
The Eiffel Tower, which is considered to be the French capital's major symbol, was visited by over 6 million people in 2017.
All comments
Show new comments (0)