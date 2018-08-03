Eiffel Tower Set to Reopen to Visitors on Friday After Two-Day Strike - Operator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Eiffel Tower will reopen to tourists on Friday after two days of the sight's staff strike, Societe d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), the tower's operator, said on its Twitter blog.

On Wednesday, the Eiffel Tower closed its doors to visitors due to a strike of the personnel. On Thursday, the SETE and trade unions put an end to the strike by reaching an agreement improving the employees' working conditions.

"End of the strike. The Eiffel Tower will be open Friday the 3rd of August, from 9:00 am. [07:00 GMT]," the tweet read.

The SETE added that visitors, who had pre-booked tickets for strike's days, would receive a compensation.

The Eiffel Tower, which is considered to be the French capital's major symbol, was visited by over 6 million people in 2017.