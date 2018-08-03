Register
11:30 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kosovo President Hashim Thaci during a press conference in capital Pristina, Kosovo. File photo

    Kosovo's President: Borders Adjustment Possible if Treaty With Serbia Reached

    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    According to Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, several provinces of Serbia could join Kosovo if a treaty is reached.

    Hashim Thaci, president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, said the border with Serbia could be adjusted if a treaty normalizing relations with Serbia is reached.

    Speaking at an interview on Thursday, Thaci said Kosovo has about 400 kilometers of "border with Serbia," and that until the border is officially demarcated, Pristina cannot "finish the process of creation of state and its consolidation."

    Thaci said he intends to raise the border issue during the next round of talks with the Serbian government, which is being mediated by the EU. However, the date of the talks has not yet been specified.

    Prizren, Kosovo
    CC0
    At Least Six EU States Object to Visa Liberalization for Kosovo - Source
    Belgrade does not acknowledge Kosovo as a separate state and considers it an integral part of Serbia. Some Serbian provinces, partially populated by Albanians, have called for their territories be integrated into predominantly Muslim Albanian Kosovo.

    "We will talk about demarcation, about the correction of the border, but I remind you that under no conditions from any side can Serbian intentions to divide Kosovo can be realized. At the same time, I am assured that an official request from [the Serbian provinces] to join Kosovo is acceptable and can be fulfilled, if the treaty is achieved," Thaci said, according to Kosovo Radio and Television.

    Brussels demands that Serbia and its partially recognized rogue province come to a "comprehensive agreement on normalization of relations," before either of the two entities can join the EU.

    Kosovo, which proclaimed independence in 2008, is still not recognized by Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain and Greece, among other countries.

    Related:

    FIFA Probes Xherdan Shaqiri's 'Pro-Kosovo' Victory Celebration Toward Serbia
    Kosovo-Born Shaqiri Denies Political Message in His Gestures Towards Serbia Team
    Kosovo to Assume Responsibility for All Its Judicial Executive Powers
    Professor Explains Who Stands Behind Violent Attacks on Kosovo Serbs
    Kosovo Cancels Border Control With Albania, Scraps Roaming Charges - Reports
    Kosovo Albanians Voting For Serbia With Their Passports
    Kosovo No Longer Needs EU Rule of Law Mission – Justice Minister
    Tags:
    treaty, border, EU, Hashim Thaci, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse