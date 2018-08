MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three mountain climbers died during an attempt to climb the Mont Blanc range in the French Alps at the altitude of about 11,811 feet, French media reported Thursday.

The climbers were in the area of Domes de Miage, the six peaks, the France Bleu broadcaster reported.

The exact cause of death and the identities of the deceased have not been established yet.

The mountain range is named after the Mont Blanc mountain, 15,774 feet high, one of the most popular destinations for climbers from across the world.