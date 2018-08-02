Register
17:36 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Half of all London gun crime and 20 percent of knife crime is attributed to gangs

    Man Dead After Another "Gang-Related" Stabbing in South London

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (13)
    0 21

    Another young man has died following a triple stabbing in south east London which left one man dead and two others with knife wounds.

    The attack took place on the same street in Camberwell where another teenager was murdered three months ago and close to the scene where a young man was found stabbed to death having been dumped there on the back of a moped.

    "Another young man has tragically and needlessly lost his life through an act of violence," Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

    "We are keeping an open mind about the positive motive for this attack, but at this early stage one line of enquiry is this being gang-related."

    Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19 were arrested close to the scene and are being held on suspicion of murder.

    It's since emerged that the young man  Sidique Kamara, was a rapper with a drill music group who performed under the name Incognito with group Moscow17.

    In a legal first, London Metropolitan Police recently banned certain known gang members making music, specifically drill music, an urban form of rap music which originated in Detroit.

    In a recent interview with journalist Mr. Montgomery, Moscow17 defended drill music.

    "You've got to put your hands up and say music does influence it [gun and knife crime]. Drill music does influence it. But knife crime and gun crime has been going on before drill," says Moscow17.

    READ MORE: 'Distasteful' and 'Disturbing': UK Music Group Banned from Making Music in UK

    "So if you want to talk about 10 years, or 20 years back, people were still getting cheffed up, you get it? People were still making that kind of music, it wasn't drill, but they were still making music."

    "And yeah it could be music, it could be weed, girls, it could be many reasons, but because people want to use an excuse now, but there are many ways to solve it, you can bring in youth clubs, you can bring out other things and invest money, to help the community, but you don't want to do that. You just want to use an excuse with Drill music," Moscow17 adds.

    READ MORE: Banning Music "Won't Stop Kids Dying" Says Founder of UK's 1st Hip-Hop School

    Camberwell is in the London borough of Southwark which according to recent figures released by the Mayor's office for policing and crime, is the second highest borough in Britain's capital city for knife crime with 805 incidents taking place in the last year. Senior police officers were recently invited to Camberwell to talk to residents "about gang tensions in the area."

    Knife crime has risen by 16 percent in the last year in England and Wales, the number of offences increased to 40,147 in 2017. London's Metropolitan Police is currently investigating over 80 murders. 

    READ MORE: "I Was Invincible:" Ex Girl Gang Member Speaks to Sputnik

    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (13)

    Related:

    "Ruthless" Nature of Gangs in London Exposed in New Report
    Rival Gang Deaths on UK Streets 'A Disease', Former Member Tells Sputnik
    Tags:
    murder, stabbing, gang, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse