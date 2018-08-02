'They Tried to Mentally Destroy Me': Tommy Robinson Speaks Up After Release

Tommy Robinson, former leader of the right-wing English Defense League and anti-Islamist activist, has been freed on bail after winning an appeal on contempt of court charges. Earlier, he was sentenced for violating courtroom reporting rules after he streamed a closed process on a gang rape case.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the co-founder of the right-wing anti-immigrant English Defense League (EDL), Tommy Robinson, has pointed the finger at UK authorities over the way they treated when he was behind bars.

"What they tried to do was to mentally destroy me. That wasn't a prison sentence, that was mental torture. If I was bitter and angry I would accept my own victimhood. I'm not their victim, I'm their target ", Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon," underscored in the 5-minute clip.

The 35-year-old said that he has "got so much to say" but "feel anxious", claiming that his imprisonment was a politically motivated move and that media showed a biased approach to covering his case.

The video was released shortly after Robinson has been freed on bail following the London court ruling that the process, during which he was convicted, was flawed and conducted too hastily.

Earlier, Robinson's supporters set up an online petition for his release, which gathered more than 600,000 signatures, and which specifically claimed that he was put in prison for "reporting on Muslim grooming gangs" and "informing the public of all the wrongs committed in the name of Allah."

Robison was arrested on May 25 and accused of breaching the peace outside the Leeds Crown Court, when he streamed an hour-long video outside the courthouse where a trial for a gang rape case was taking place. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison.