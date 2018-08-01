Eiffel Tower Closed for Tourists Due to Workers’ Strike – Operator

"Today the tower was closed due to the strike. Now the talks between the management of the monument and the union have been suspended, we cannot say whether the tower will be working tomorrow or not," the spokesperson of the tower’s operator said.
The strike is reportedly sparked by the staff’s discontent over the mismanagement of long queues to the elevators.
La tour Eiffel fermée en raison d'une grève. Les négociations reprendront ce soir pour décider ou non de la réouverture demain #AFP pic.twitter.com/ltt2eTTzoQ— Paul Gypteau (@paulgypteau) August 1, 2018
Over 6 million people visited Paris’ famous landmark in 2017.
La tour Eiffel fermée pour cause de mouvement social https://t.co/ywxQO7BSDl#ParisSeraToujoursParis pic.twitter.com/fGVpiaqKDl— Arnaud Palisson (@strategiks) August 1, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)