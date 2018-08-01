Hatred at First Sight: French Rappers Fight at Orly Airport (VIDEO)

A video, circulating in social media, shows rappers Booba and his rival, Kaaris, as well as their entourages clashing in front of a shocked public. Booba, dressed in a black T-shirt and Kaaris, dressed in grey, reportedly known to hate each other, are seen exchanging punches.
The fight resulted in some flights being delayed and the closure of part of the terminal.
Bagarre entre #Kaaris et #Booba à l'aéroport d'Orly! pic.twitter.com/HXcwEs11RD— Rio Lopez (@ReggaetonHero) August 1, 2018
The artists were heading to Barcelona, where they were expected to play live at two different nightclubs located near one another. However, the fateful meeting is unlikely to let them get that far now, as both are currently under arrest and have been taken into custody.
Booba en mode niquage de mere😳😳😭 pic.twitter.com/t0wQIvGiDP— THALA🔟 (@thalaparis) August 1, 2018
