Journalists Believe S African Land Reform Might Further Divide Country

The ruling party in South Africa will submit a proposal to amend the country's constitution to help push through its land reform, that would strip white Afrikaners of the farmland. Will this address the ongoing issues of inequality in South Africa or further divide the nation?

The land issue became a significant irritant in South Africa, with the country's President Cyril Ramaphosa vowing to speed up the transfer of land from white to black owners. After in March the South African parliament passed a motion that could result in the seizure of land from white farmers without any financial recompense, the motion was amended by governing African National Congress. However, the party is pushing ahead with proposals to admit land expropriation without compensation.

Sputnik discussed the issue with journalists Nickolaus Bauer and Sihle Mavuso.

Sputnik: Will the seizure of farmland without compensation help address inequality in South Africa or cause further divisions in society?

This is no different to what we've seen before form Ramaphosa's party, but we need to look at why they would be interested in doing something like this, when they have technically already adopted the policy.

It seems like it's a ploy to outplay the Economic Freedom Party, who have long called for land reform. It will not be carried through with rapid speed, to stop the growth of a party who could gain supporters from left wing supporters.

It has caused anxiety for investors, who thought that Ramaphosa; as a businessman would make the country pursue more pro-business policies. Nobody knows how the reform will affect inequality in South Africa, but other examples from abroad have not lead to positive results.

Sihle Mavuso: Instead of addressing inequality, it will further divide the country. Remember that the issue of land has been boiling for the past 20 years, so if you are taking something from someone, you going to face opposition, so we should expect that this will divide the country.

