Jewish Group Accuses Labour Party of Being 'Institutionally Anti-Semitic'

Despite publishing a new, stricter code on anti-Semitism last month, the Labour Party continues to find itself being accused of not doing enough to stamp out the issue from within its ranks.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has urged Britain’s human rights watchdog to investigate the party for anti-Semitic conduct, specifically accusing Jeremy Corbyn of being part of the issue.

In a letter to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the CAA claimed that the Labour Party discriminates against the Jewish community.

“We charge that the party has, through years of deliberate or reckless dereliction of its duty to enforce its own rules, created an atmosphere in which Jewish members and/or associates are discriminated against,” the letter reads.

In addition to this, the group once against called on the watchdog to investigate comments by Corbyn about Israel, including his allegations of Tel Aviv playing a role in an attack on Egyptian security forces in 2012 during an interview with Iranian state-funded news channel Press TV.

CAA Chairman Gideon Falter insisted that Corbyn is an anti-Semite and the party is “institutionally anti-Semitic.”

The party has repeatedly refuted allegations of Corbyn holding anti-Semitic views or condoning anti-Semitism in any form, describing him as a “militant opponent” of it.

In a statement commenting on the latest allegations presented against it, the Labour Party reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the issue, saying “Labour is committed to rooting out anti-Semitism from our party and society. False and partisan attacks like this undermine the fight against anti-Semitism.”

A number of MPs and officials resigned from the party over the past few months over the scandal, and although it recently published new guidelines on what constitutes anti-Semitic conduct by its members, Jewish rights groups still believe the party isn’t serious about tackling the issue.

