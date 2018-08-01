UK to Crack Down on Digital Firms Tax Evasion If Int'l Efforts Falter - Official

"We have a strong preference for moving multilaterally in that space but we have said that in the event that that doesn’t move fast enough for us then that this is something we could consider doing unilaterally, or perhaps with a smaller group of other tax authorities," Stride said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.
He stressed that the action might be taken even despite the possible opposition of the United States, where many digital firms are based.
READ MORE: My New Year Resolution is to 'Fix' Facebook, Says Founder Mark Zuckerberg
Many countries have accused major digital companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google of tax evasion by sending its profits to countries with low taxation — for example, Ireland and Luxembourg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)