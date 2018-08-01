Petition to Bar Bannon From UK Entry Signed by 10,000 Needed for Gov't Response

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Last week, citizen activist Bruce Johnston filed a petition with the aim to prohibit the far-right politician, who, according to the document, poses a direct risk to the country's security, from entering the United Kingdom in order to prevent him from disseminating "messages of hate."

A petition demanding to ban former US President Donald Trump's campaign manager and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon from entering the United Kingdom has gathered 10,000 signatures in its support, which now obliges the London to issue an official response to the request, according to data released on the UK official petitions online portal.

If the number of citizens supporting the document reaches 100,000, the petition should be considered for debate in the UK Parliament.

Since leaving the US public service, Bannon has focused his attention on establishing ties with the populist movement in Europe.

In late July, the politician announced his plan to boost the far-right movement in Europe by establishing there a special institution called The Movement.

The foundation would aim to help the Europopulists to establish a right-wing supergroup within the European Parliament uniting at least one third of the legislative body's members after the 2019 May election.