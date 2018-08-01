Register
08:28 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.

    PM May's Brexit Deal Would Cost Each Brit £500 Every Year For a Decade – Report

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A report has estimated the impact of Brexit on the UK's economy and the figures for a "hard Brexit" are a bit staggering.

    UK GDP would be 2.5% smaller over the next decade if Prime Minister May comes up with a "no deal" Brexit, compared to a "soft Brexit" scenario, says a report by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

    In either case, Brexit would still be damaging, the report says, but in a "soft Brexit," the damage would be less significant. In a soft Brexit scenario, the GDP loss would amount to £500 per each UK citizen annually for a decade, while in a "no deal" scenario, this figure would be £800.

    "The loss would be around £800 under a ‘no deal' Brexit. These estimates do not include the likely impact on productivity which could, on some estimates, double the size of the losses," the report says.

    Nuclear waste
    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK Parliament’s Committee Supports Nuclear Waste Disposal Under National Parks
    The report, which is reportedly the first major assessment of Brexit scenarios' impact on the UK's economy, states that the UK would experience an additional 1.4% in inflation due to fall in the pound.

    According to the study, the UK economy would grow by 1.4% this year and is projected to grow by 1.7% next year. NIESR recommended the Bank of England (BoE) raise interest rates by 0.75%, but also suggested that the BoE make it clear that it was prepared to reverse the decision, according to The Guardian.

    Amit Kara, NIESR's head of UK forecasting, said the reason behind the economic drawbacks would be the increased friction in trade with the EU, as Brexit would create customs and borders between London and the continent.

    "Our results suggest that the trade intensity of the white paper proposals is comparable to Switzerland or Canada and is less comprehensive than a Norway-style EEA arrangement," the report said. According to Sky News, a "soft Brexit" scenario would see an arrangment whereby the UK's relations with the EU resembles that of Norway's.

    Jagjit Chadha, director of the NIESR, argues that the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit model prevents the development of policies that could have cushioned the economic impact of the divorce.

    "In the UK, uncertainty about exit from the EU seems to be limiting the development of policies to promote more inclusive growth," Chadha said.

    He also added that pre-Brexit Britain was "gripped by an unusual amount of uncertainty, you might call it an epidemic of uncertainty."

    "We haven't worked out how to do it," he added, according to Sky News.

    Related:

    Industry Leader Warns No-Deal Brexit 'Isn't an Option' for UK Carmakers
    UK Minister Warns No-Deal Brexit Would Be as Bad as 2008 Financial Meltdown
    Putin Will Be 'Only Person Rejoicing' in 'No Deal' Brexit: UK Foreign Minister
    UK Warns of Threats to EU Investment Funds In Case of No-Deal Brexit – Reports
    EU to Relocate Headquarters of Naval Forces From UK to Spain Due to Brexit
    'Dark Money' Saga Rages On: DUP Brexit Ads Targeted England, Scotland & Wales
    Britain Pushing for Post-Brexit Trade Deal With China – UK Foreign Minister
    Brexit: 'Third Referendum - Why Not - But in 40 Years' Time' - Economist
    Tags:
    report, economy, Brexit, National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse