"The hurried cremation of Sturgess excludes any possibility of further investigation if, for example, new facts in the case, which would require the second examination or re-examination of primary data on the causes of death of the UK national, will occur. This is a serious cause for concern because the UK authorities continue to destroy any important physical evidence which they themselves somehow link with the poisoning of the Skripal family in Salisbury," the source said.
Sturgess was cremated on Monday after she died in a hospital on July 8 after being exposed to an unknown substance.
On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.
