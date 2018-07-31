Some 35,000 People Appear on German Far-Right Groups’ ‘Enemies Lists’

German neo-Nazi groups have compiled several “enemy lists” that include the names and addresses of more than 35,000 people ‒ but the German government has only informed a fraction of those people that they might be targeted by extremist groups.

According to the German Interior Ministry, the lists were uncovered through various police investigations over the last seven years into various far-right groups in the country, including Nordkreuz and the National Socialist Underground (NSU), a far-right group in the German military.

The information was revealed after politician Martina Renner, who is part of Germany's left-wing Die Linke party, asked the ministry to reveal how many people named on the enemy-lists of neo-Nazi groups had been informed that they are potential targets, Vice News reported Tuesday. The ministry responded to the parliamentary question in a written response in German that has been made publicly available.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported that NSU had gathered the addresses and telephone numbers of around 10,000 people, while Nordkreuz had made a list of 25,000 people.

Another, smaller list containing 32 names was compiled by a far-right terror cell in the German military led by a lieutenant known as Franco A. According to Vice News, Franco A. allegedly created a false identity as a Syrian refugee last year and plotted attacks under the assumed identity with the aim of increasing anger toward immigrants in Germany.

"Imagine being on such a list and being left in the dark about it," Renner recently said following the ministry's response, Vice News reported Tuesday.

"The federal government simply ignores the right-wing terrorist threat," Renner added.

According to a recent report by Germany's domestic security agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, although there was an increase in people joining far-right groups in 2017, the number of incidents of far-right violence decreased last year.