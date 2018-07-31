Breakdown in Trust Between UK, EU Would Be 'Geo-Strategic Mistake' - London

The British minister urged Berlin and Paris to stand for "a sensible outcome to Brexit talks" in order to prevent a no-deal scenario.
"France and Germany have to send a strong signal to the Commission that we need to negotiate a pragmatic and sensible outcome that protects jobs on both sides of the Channel because, for every job lost in the UK, there will be jobs lost in Europe as well if Brexit goes wrong," Hunt told the Evening Standard.
READ MORE: Putin Will Be 'Only Person Rejoicing' in 'No Deal' Brexit: UK Foreign Minister
The statement comes just a day after London announced that it would introduce restrictions on EU financial institutions, including 7,000 European investment funds, if Brussels ends cooperation with companies in the City of London.
All comments
Show new comments (0)