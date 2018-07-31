Register
14:10 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK flag

    UK Minister Warns No-Deal Brexit Would Be as Bad as 2008 Financial Meltdown

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After just two weeks of peace, a new Cabinet row has erupted over how to handle Britain’s exit from the European Union.

    Leaving the EU next March without a new trading relationship in place would spark an “a sharp recession at least as bad as 2008,” a senior Cabinet member told The Sun.

    During the 2008 financial crash, the deepest since WWII, the British economy shrunk by a crippling 4.3 percent and remained sluggish for almost a decade.

    Amid the Tories’ growing opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May’s compromise EU divorce plan agreed at Chequers, the minister urged the government to emphasize the danger of a “no deal” Brexit.

    EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square during a Unite for Europe march, in central London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    UK Warns of Threats to EU Investment Funds In Case of No-Deal Brexit – Reports
    “We have to go public on just how bad no deal would be, and it really would be bad. It’s that or Chequers, and people need to understand that,” he added.

    Tory Brexiteers were immediately up in arms against the minister’s warning, calling it yet another attempt to scare votes into accepting May’s softer Brexit roadmap.

    “These hysterics are a tragic failure of leadership. The British public had the courage to vote Leave despite just such warnings — warnings which were proven to be wrong,” former Brexit Minister Steve Baker said.

    “The task before every minister today is to find the guts to get on with it, not the excuse to capitulate,” he added.

    Even though the government has agreed to step up preparations for a worst case scenario in a bid to ramp up on stuttering EU talks, pro-Leave ministers fear the move has already been hijacked by Remain-leaning ministers, The Sun wrote.

    During an ongoing visit to France and Austria, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been trying to win support for Brexit proposals set out by Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month and warning about the costs to Britain and the European Union of failing to reach a transition deal.

    Under the plan, the UK would retain close links with, and access to, the EU’s single market for goods by following a common rulebook with the EU.

    The United Kingdom is currently part of the EU’s single market, but if London leaves it after Brexit, Britain will have to negotiate new trade deals with its partners, including the United States.

    READ MORE: Putin Will Be 'Only Person Rejoicing' in 'No Deal' Brexit: UK Foreign Minister

    Related:

    Independent MEP: 'We’ve Got to Be Big and Bold and Not Fear a No Deal Brexit'
    UK Warns of Threats to EU Investment Funds In Case of No-Deal Brexit – Reports
    Tags:
    warning, financial crash, no-deal Brexit, Cabinet member, EU, Steve Baker, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse