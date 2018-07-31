Russian Embassy in UK Links Low Number of Russian Pupils With Russophobia

On Sunday, UK media reported that the number of Russian citizens studying in UK public schools has decreased dramatically over the last three years amid the deteriorating relations between Moscow and London. The number of Russian pupils in UK private schools reportedly fell by more than a third to 1,699 in April this year from 2,795 in 2015.

The Russian Embassy in London links reports of decreasing amount of Russian pupils in the United Kingdom with the worsening quality of education and security and overall hostile attitude toward Russia, the embassy’s press officer said Monday.

"It is not surprising given the numerous reports on deteriorating quality of education and security in British private schools. Moreover, we have every reason to believe that one driver is the overall hostile attitude towards Russia and especially towards wealthy Russians, who are almost automatically labeled as being either corrupt or belonging to the mafia. Private education is a competitive market, thus it is reasonable for parents to consider all these factors when choosing a school for their children," the officer said, as quoted on the embassy’s website.

The Russian-UK relation worsened amid the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury.

On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, albeit without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly rejected the claims as groundless.