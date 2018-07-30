Daesh-Linked Jihadists Facing Trial in US May Face Death Penalty - UK's Javid

"Personally I don't support the death penalty but on this particular case it’s in everyone’s interests that those individuals are brought to justice in the most appropriate jurisdiction. Given, however, there may be some legal action over this it would be inappropriate for me to say anything further," Javid told reporters.
On Friday, the UK Home Office temporarily suspended cooperation with US authorities over the case of their extradition after a relevant request of a family lawyer of one of the suspects.
Kotey and El-Sheikh, who have already been stripped of their UK citizenship, are said to be members of the notorious extremist cell called "the Beatles," which was involved in the torture and killing of Western hostages in Syria. According to media reports, they are accused of murdering at least 27 Western hostages.
Since February, they have been imprisoned by the Syrian Democratic Forces but can be extradited to the United States for trial.
*Daesh [ISIL, the Islamic State, IS] — terrorist organization banned in Russia
