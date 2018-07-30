Daesh-Linked Jihadists Facing Trial in US May Face Death Penalty - UK's Javid

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid did not rule out on Monday that death penalty could become an option for two UK-raised members of a radical cell allied to Daesh* if they were extradited to the United States.

"Personally I don't support the death penalty but on this particular case it’s in everyone’s interests that those individuals are brought to justice in the most appropriate jurisdiction. Given, however, there may be some legal action over this it would be inappropriate for me to say anything further," Javid told reporters.

© AP Photo / Militant website Revising UK Treason Laws Plays Into Daesh Aim of Dying as Martyrs – Crime Specialist

Last week, UK media reported citing a letter by Javid to US Attorney General Jeff Sessions that London had agreed to extradite Alexanda Kotey and Shafee El-Sheikh to the United States for prosecution without seeking any "assurances" that the individuals would not face death penalty there, even though capital punishment is prohibited in the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the UK Home Office temporarily suspended cooperation with US authorities over the case of their extradition after a relevant request of a family lawyer of one of the suspects.

READ MORE: Daesh Increasingly Recruiting From Younger Age Range — Scholar on UK Terror Plot

Kotey and El-Sheikh, who have already been stripped of their UK citizenship, are said to be members of the notorious extremist cell called "the Beatles," which was involved in the torture and killing of Western hostages in Syria. According to media reports, they are accused of murdering at least 27 Western hostages.

Since February, they have been imprisoned by the Syrian Democratic Forces but can be extradited to the United States for trial.

*Daesh [ISIL, the Islamic State, IS] — terrorist organization banned in Russia