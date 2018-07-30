Register
30 July 2018
    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd delivers her keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016

    Former UK Home Secretary Compares Brexiteers to Climate Change Deniers

    The former cabinet minister made the comparison while issuing a warning of the dangers and adverse economic consequences of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal in place.

    Former British Home Secretary Amber Rudd has compared Brexiteers to climate change deniers in their lack of prudence, The Independent reported on Sunday.

    READ MORE: Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Over 300,000 Britons Demand 2nd Brexit Referendum

    In an opinion piece for the Sunday Times, she urged the government to do everything in its power to prevent a “chaotic Brexit” and claimed Brexiteers who thought the process was going to be easy are “being as cavalier with people’s future as those who deny that the belching of fossil fuels into the atmosphere is warming the planet.”

    The former minister, who was forced to resign earlier this year after misleading parliament over the use of deportation targets by the Home Office, also warned of the “sobering risks” of a hard Brexit, echoing earlier warnings by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), numerous economists and politicians.

    A no-deal Brexit would see tariffs coming into effect on exports and imports, almost certainly causing price inflation above the Bank of England’s target in the UK, at least in the short run, and potentially disrupting existing supply chains, leading to shortages and less variety for consumers.

    In this file photo taken on February 06, 2018 Dominic Raab, then Minister of State for Housing and Planning, leaves 10 Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting on February 6, 2018 in London
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    UK to Stockpile Medicines and 'Vital Supplies' as No-Deal Brexit Looms
    Given the adverse economic effects of such a trading arrangement, it’s unsurprising some have called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to avoid a hard Brexit at all costs, perhaps even by extending the negotiating period.

    However, Brexiteers have opposed such a move and believe that a hard Brexit should be on the cards to strengthen the UK’s negotiating position against Brussels.

    Moreover, there’s growing calls for a second referendum to be held, with The Independent launching its Final Say campaign last week, with cross-party backing.

    With just eight months until the Brexit deadline, Britain’s future relationship with the EU looks as uncertain as ever, making it very difficult for businesses to plan or make forecasts with an adequate degree of accuracy.  

    READ MORE: Britain Pushing for Post-Brexit Trade Deal With China – UK Foreign Minister

