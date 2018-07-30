Inmate Takes Nurse Hostage in French Prison - Reports

The incident occurred at the health unit of a detention center in Salon-de-Provence. According to the facility administration, the prisoner is threatening the nurse with a homemade weapon.

"A crisis unit is acting within the institution, as well as the management of the penitentiary administration of the Ministry of Justice," the prison administration added in a statement.

The hostage-taker is reportedly a repeat offender, sentenced to a considerable jail term, however, the administration stated that "is not incarcerated for acts of terrorism".

According to the AFP news agency, "the dialogue is not broken", and the operation of the security forces continues.

