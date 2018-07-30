Inmate Takes Nurse Hostage in French Prison - Reports

"A crisis unit is acting within the institution, as well as the management of the penitentiary administration of the Ministry of Justice," the prison administration added in a statement.
The hostage-taker is reportedly a repeat offender, sentenced to a considerable jail term, however, the administration stated that "is not incarcerated for acts of terrorism".
According to the AFP news agency, "the dialogue is not broken", and the operation of the security forces continues.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)