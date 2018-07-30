Register
17:09 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bank of England Building, London

    Bank of England Expected to Hike Interest Rates Amid Resurgence in Loan Issuance

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Diliff / Bank of England Building, London
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK’s central bank is set to increase its base borrowing costs to their highest in a decade amidst the expectations of an acceleration in GDP growth rate and inflation toward the end of this year.

    Kristian Rouz — The Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to increase base borrowing costs to their highest level in a decade amidst firming economic sentiment, a modest improvement in business activity, and a rise in loan issuance.

    According to several new reports, British economists agree the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hike its interest rates to 0.75 percent this coming Thursday.

    The MPC board is expected to vote 7-2 in favor of the move, whilst market participants in the City of London believe the chances are 90 percent that the central bank will move rates.

    "They (the MPC) believe that the economy can grow at only 1.5 percent or so before inflation kicks off," Martin Beck of EY ITEM Club said. "There is no slack in the economy and their logic is that it will be worth short-term pain from a rate rise now to prevent inflationary pressures from building up."

    READ MORE: Banks Should Prepare for a 'Hard Brexit' — UK Financial Regulator

    U.S. dollar and Euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken May 3, 2018
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    EU Warns Trade Tensions Could Hit Markets, GDP Growth
    This comes as UK inflation moderated at 2.4 percent last month, holding at that level since April after peaking at 3.1 percent last November — triggering an interest rate hike at that time.

    Another reason behind the expectation of a new increase in borrowing costs is rising consumer and business confidence, as the harmful Brexit uncertainty gradually subsides. A new report from the BoE has revealed an acceleration in the UK's housing market — despite the still elevated home prices mortgage approvals rose to their five-month highest last month.

    The BoE found commercial British banks approved 65,691 new mortgage loans in June, an increase from 64,684 the previous month. The June data also exceeded previous expectations of some 65,500 mortgage approvals for that month.

    READ MORE: UK's Lloyds Bank Considers Three Subsidiaries in Europe After Brexit — Reports

    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Bank of England Chief Touts Upbeat GDP Growth as Services Rebound in Q2
    Additionally, the UK's economy is at full employment and growth in salaries and wages is gradually gaining momentum, pointing to a likely pickup in consumer activity in the upcoming months.

    Of late the UK's labor participation rate has been at an all-time high of 75.7 percent, whilst the jobless rate has remained at 4.2 percent, a 33-year low. Meanwhile, wage inflation rose to 2.7 percent, outpacing the gains in prices in the recent months.

    "The MPC will hike on the expectation of the economy picking up and positive wage growth accelerating and leading to a build-up of inflationary pressures," Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

    Economists said now is the right moment for the BoE to raise rates despite the still modest GDP growth expectations. The central bankers believe inflation is set to gain momentum yet against, despite a recent stabilization in the pound sterling's FX rate.

    READ MORE: Bank of England Governor Warns Trump Trade War Will Have Worst Impact on US

    An actor wearing a Boris Johnson mask is joined by Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams during a 'Borders Against Brexit' protest in the border town of Dundalk, Ireland, June 28, 2018
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    UK Lawmakers Order Economic Study to Figure Out 'Winners and Losers' of Brexit
    The BoE's report also found the total volume of mortgage lending increased by £3.851 billion, whilst other type of consumer credit products added £1.567 billion, exceeding earlier projections of £1.3-billion growth.

    This expansion in loan issuance is pointing to a likely ongoing acceleration in overall business activity, suggesting the UK's GDP growth could pick up speed towards the year's end. This is despite the broader macroeconomic data at this point suggesting the British economy has yet to gain momentum amid favorable international and domestic conditions.

    "While the latest economic news has not been unequivocally great, now seems as good a time as any for the MPC to press ahead with the process of gradual policy tightening," Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said.

    READ MORE: UK Remains Europe's Top Investment Destination Despite Brexit Fears

    The BoE, however, is closely monitoring the latest development in the Brexit talks, and is ready to adjust policy appropriately, according to a recent statement from Governor Mark Carney. He also said Brexit would subtract percentage points from the UK's annual GDP growth potential, which could drop to 1.5 percent instead of 2.5 percent.

    This is, however, unless the UK inflation gains further momentum due to the labor market's strength, which appears quite likely at this point. 

    Related:

    Policy Mistake? Bank of England’s Rate Decision May Be Based on Misleading Data
    Bank of England Chief Says Next Month's Rate Hike Not Decided Upon
    Bank of England Braces for May Rate Hike Amid Clearer Brexit Outlook
    Bank of England Warns of Mortgage Risks, Eyes Rate Hike in May
    Tags:
    GDP, interest rates, Brexit, Bank of England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse