Bank of England Expected to Hike Interest Rates Amid Resurgence in Loan Issuance

The UK’s central bank is set to increase its base borrowing costs to their highest in a decade amidst the expectations of an acceleration in GDP growth rate and inflation toward the end of this year.

Kristian Rouz — The Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to increase base borrowing costs to their highest level in a decade amidst firming economic sentiment, a modest improvement in business activity, and a rise in loan issuance.

According to several new reports, British economists agree the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will hike its interest rates to 0.75 percent this coming Thursday.

The MPC board is expected to vote 7-2 in favor of the move, whilst market participants in the City of London believe the chances are 90 percent that the central bank will move rates.

"They (the MPC) believe that the economy can grow at only 1.5 percent or so before inflation kicks off," Martin Beck of EY ITEM Club said. "There is no slack in the economy and their logic is that it will be worth short-term pain from a rate rise now to prevent inflationary pressures from building up."

© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic EU Warns Trade Tensions Could Hit Markets, GDP Growth

This comes as UK inflation moderated at 2.4 percent last month, holding at that level since April after peaking at 3.1 percent last November — triggering an interest rate hike at that time.

Another reason behind the expectation of a new increase in borrowing costs is rising consumer and business confidence, as the harmful Brexit uncertainty gradually subsides. A new report from the BoE has revealed an acceleration in the UK's housing market — despite the still elevated home prices mortgage approvals rose to their five-month highest last month.

The BoE found commercial British banks approved 65,691 new mortgage loans in June, an increase from 64,684 the previous month. The June data also exceeded previous expectations of some 65,500 mortgage approvals for that month.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham Bank of England Chief Touts Upbeat GDP Growth as Services Rebound in Q2

Additionally, the UK's economy is at full employment and growth in salaries and wages is gradually gaining momentum, pointing to a likely pickup in consumer activity in the upcoming months.

Of late the UK's labor participation rate has been at an all-time high of 75.7 percent, whilst the jobless rate has remained at 4.2 percent, a 33-year low. Meanwhile, wage inflation rose to 2.7 percent, outpacing the gains in prices in the recent months.

"The MPC will hike on the expectation of the economy picking up and positive wage growth accelerating and leading to a build-up of inflationary pressures," Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Economists said now is the right moment for the BoE to raise rates despite the still modest GDP growth expectations. The central bankers believe inflation is set to gain momentum yet against, despite a recent stabilization in the pound sterling's FX rate.

© REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne UK Lawmakers Order Economic Study to Figure Out 'Winners and Losers' of Brexit

The BoE's report also found the total volume of mortgage lending increased by £3.851 billion, whilst other type of consumer credit products added £1.567 billion, exceeding earlier projections of £1.3-billion growth.

This expansion in loan issuance is pointing to a likely ongoing acceleration in overall business activity, suggesting the UK's GDP growth could pick up speed towards the year's end. This is despite the broader macroeconomic data at this point suggesting the British economy has yet to gain momentum amid favorable international and domestic conditions.

"While the latest economic news has not been unequivocally great, now seems as good a time as any for the MPC to press ahead with the process of gradual policy tightening," Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said.

The BoE, however, is closely monitoring the latest development in the Brexit talks, and is ready to adjust policy appropriately, according to a recent statement from Governor Mark Carney. He also said Brexit would subtract percentage points from the UK's annual GDP growth potential, which could drop to 1.5 percent instead of 2.5 percent.

This is, however, unless the UK inflation gains further momentum due to the labor market's strength, which appears quite likely at this point.