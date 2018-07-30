Register
16:12 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Alexander Vinnik (C) is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a courthouse in Thessaloniki on October 4, 2017. Alexander Vinnik, who headed BTC-e, an exchange he operated for the Bitcoin crypto-currency, was indicted by a US court in late July on 21 charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering

    Greek Court Approves Russian Request for Extradition of Vinnik – Lawyer

    © AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Thessaloniki court has approved the second request lodged by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the extradition of Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, his lawyer Timofey Musatov told Sputnik.

    "The decision has been made to extradite Vinnik to Russia. During the court hearing, a motion was filed to replace detention in custody with house arrest. The motion has not yet been granted. The judge did not say yes or no. She said she would make a decision when issuing the text of the ruling on extradition," the lawyer said.

    READ MORE: Greek Court Tried to Speed Up Extradition of Russia's Vinnik to France — Lawyer

    Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at the request of US authorities charging him with a number of offenses. The charges included laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, which Vinnik allegedly headed, hacking Japanese exchange Mt.Gox, which led to its bankruptcy and facilitating drug trafficking. Vinnik faces up to 55 years in prison in the United States if convicted.

    A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
    Greek Police Uncover Plan to Kill Russian National Vinnik Suspected of Fraud by US - Source
    His extradition has also been requested by Russia. According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Vinnik filed applications with the prosecutor's office in March and April, including via his representative, admitting his guilt in cyber attacks and a large-scale money laundering.

    In October, two different panels in Greece adopted two mutually exclusive decisions of the same judicial force, one on the extradition of Vinnik to Russia and the other on his extradition to the United States. In December, the Supreme Court of Greece upheld the decision to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States.

    In June, France put Vinnik on the wanted list over embezzling of money on its territory and requested his extradition from Greece. On July 13, a Greek court ruled to satisfy France's request to extradite Vinnik. Musatov said then that France's request was aimed to further extradite Vinnik to the United States, adding that he would appeal that ruling.

    Related:

    Greek Court Tried to Speed Up Extradition of Russia's Vinnik to France - Lawyer
    Vinnik Has Good Chance to be Extradited to Russia, Wants to Cooperate - Lawyer
    US Intelligence Continues to Seek Russian National Vinnik's Extradition - Source
    Greece Violates Treaty With Russia by Extraditing Vinnik to US - Civic Chamber
    Tags:
    court, extradition, Alexander Vinnik, Russia, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse