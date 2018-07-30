Register
16:14 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crime scene

    Britain Doubles the Millions to Spend on Fight Against Soaring Violence & Crime

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    The UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid is pulling out all the stops to break the continuous cycle of increasing knife crime, gun crime and homicide in the country.

    A sizable new commitment to the Early Intervention Youth Fund (EIYF) has been announced by the Home Office on July 30. The government is ready to spend £22 million — twice the amount it originally allocated — for the implementation of its Serious Violence Strategy. The policy is meant to tackle county lines and misuse of drugs and enforce early intervention and prevention of crime.

    EIYF is part of the Strategy and aims to reducing the levels of serious violence and crime in the United Kingdom — something the government has been desperately trying to achieve amid high murder rate and cases of young people getting stabbed and shot in London and other parts of the country.

    READ MORE: Teenager Dumped & Left to Die As London Mayor Launches Anti-Knife Crime Campaign

    "Intervening early in the lives of vulnerable young people can help focus their talents on positive activities and steer them away from the dangers of serious violence. This is why we are doubling our Early Intervention Youth Fund to £22 million. The fund will support groups at the heart of our communities who educate and interact with youths — and provide them with an alternative to crime. We all need to work together to tackle this worrying issue and our Serious Violence Strategy is helping this joined-up approach," Mr. Javid said in a statement.

    Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) who work in partnership with Community Safety Partnerships (CSPs) or the equivalent will be able to bid for funding to deliver projects which steer young people away from violent crime.

    Reduction of violent and exploitative criminal activity has been high on the political agenda in Britain for some time now. Police authorities have indicated in the past that austerity measures by the government have led to increase in violent crime. Previous Home Secretary Amber Rudd during her term came under scrutiny for inability to mend the situation, and the London mayor Sadiq Khan has been recently accused of "failing" to tackle the issue.

    READ MORE: Two Teens Shot in Northwestern London — Police

    In his effort to deliver some sort of progress in Britain's battle with youth and overall crime, Sajid Javid has now pledged another 11 million pounds to the EIYF, which — according to the government — "will allow communities to intervene early in the lives of more vulnerable young people."

    According to 2018 policing statistics, the Metropolitan Police in London had the highest overall rate of stop and search, at 17 incidents for every 1,000 people. Attacks using knives or other sharp instruments in England and Wales have risen by 16 percent to 40,147 in 2018 from the previous year.

    READ MORE: Crime Rising in UK, Ending Decades-Long Trend, as Police Numbers Keep Going Down

    Related:

    Johnson Lines Up With Trump in Attack Against 'Pathetic' London Mayor Khan
    Crime Rising in UK, Ending Decades-Long Trend, as Police Numbers Keep Going Down
    Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic', Criminologist Tells Sputnik
    Teenager Dumped & Left to Die As London Mayor Launches Anti-Knife Crime Campaign
    Tags:
    crime, youth, funding, violence, Sajid Javid, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse