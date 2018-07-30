Register
13:00 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandre Benalla, French presidential aide, is seen during the May Day labour union rally in Paris, France May 1, 2018. At L, Vincent Crase, employee of LREM

    Macron Ex-Aide Says He's Ready to Testify Before Commission of Inquiry

    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    On July 22, French President Emmanuel Macron’s former security aide Alexandre Benalla was placed under investigation after local newspapers identified him in the footage as the person who hit and punched a May Day demonstrator in Paris.

    In a Sunday interview with the French Journal du Dimanche (JDD), Alexandre Benalla, who was formally charged with group violence, interference in public service, the illegal wearing of a police badge and complicity in the unauthorized use of surveillance footage, claimed that he was ready for parliamentary hearings.

    READ MORE: Le Pen Backs Censure of Macron for 'Trying to Hide Facts' in Aide Assault Case

    He added that the commission of inquiry needed explanations, and he could provide them with some.

    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Macron's Approval Rating Hits Record Low in Light of Benalla Scandal - Poll
    Both the National Assembly and Senate launched parliamentary inquiries into the so-called Benallagate, with Interior Minister Gerard Colomb, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Elysee Chief of Staff Patrick Strzoda, Paris police chief Michel Delpuech and Department of Public Order and Traffic director Alain Gibelin listed among those called to testify.

    At the same time, French media outlets have been speculating that it’s unlikely that Benalla will testify: President of the Laws Committee of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet, who is also a member of Macron’s governing La Republique en Marche, told the JDD that there would be “no further hearings or examination of documents” because the commission of inquiry had carried out hearings that would be “useful in search of the truth.”

    READ MORE: Benalla Scandal: 'It Will Soon Be Forgotten But Impact Could Be Damaging' — Prof

    Her remarks came amid repeated demands from both left- and right-wing opposition for new hearings at the National Assembly, as they insisted that Alexis Kohler, general secretary of the Elysee, and Christophe Castaner, Executive Officer of La Republique en Marche, also be called to testify alongside Benalla.

    “#AlexisKohler claimed under oath that #Benalla was not in charge of the president’s security. The pictures of Benalla alongside the president and Brigitte Macron, like a bodyguard, seem to suggest otherwise,” Younous Omarjee, MEP, who sits with the Confederal Group of the European United Left – Nordic Green Left, tweeted.

    Marine Le Pen, president of the party National Rally (formerly known as National Front), suggested that the Elysee and Macron’s ruling party was attempting to cover up his aide’s misconduct, which rapidly became une affaire d’etat.

    “We are facing an En Marche party that prevents the normal holding of a parliamentary commission of inquiry in order to protect the president and the general secretary of En Marche,” Le Pen tweeted.

    “The Senate demonstrates that the National Assembly’s commission of inquiry is a masquerade in the hands of En Marche party,” she added.

    Last week France’s opposition conservative party The Republicans called for a vote of no-confidence in the government, with its leader Christian Jacob saying that “the government has failed and must be held responsible in front of parliament.”

    READ MORE: Macron Slammed for 'Giving Finger’ With 'Not My Lover' Response to Bodyguard Row

    Nearly two weeks ago, Le Monde identified Benalla as the man in riot police gear in the May Day video assaulting a young demonstrator before fleeing. Preliminary charges have also been brought against his accomplice, Vincent Crase, and three police officers who are suspected of illegally passing video surveillance footage of the incident to Benalla.

    Tags:
    surveillance, police, national assembly, senate, hearing, violence, charges, inquiry, commission, investigation, security, aide, bodyguard, La Republique En Marche, Marine Le Pen, Alexandre Benalla, Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse