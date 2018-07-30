Death Toll in Fire in Greece Climbs to 91 People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the fire in the Greek region of Attica rose to 91 after four people succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, country's health authority said.

As of Sunday, 25 people were listed as missing, according to the local emergency services. Twenty-eight victims of the fire that ravaged the seaside region remain unidentified.

According to the health authority, ten victims are still in the intensive care unit, and a total of 43 adults and one child are still hospitalized.

The rising death toll of the wildfires which started on Monday afternoon in the Attica region in southern Greece, made the disaster the country's deadliest wildfire in decades.

The authorities are still looking into what started the fire. Arson has been mentioned as one of the possible reasons. Nikos Toskas, the Greek cabinet minister responsible for public order and civil protection, mentioned earlier "significant signs" of arson. Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, meanwhile, assumed that the illegal construction of buildings in wooded areas contributed to the high death toll, blocking escape routes.