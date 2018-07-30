Death Toll in Fire in Greece Climbs to 91 People

As of Sunday, 25 people were listed as missing, according to the local emergency services. Twenty-eight victims of the fire that ravaged the seaside region remain unidentified.
The rising death toll of the wildfires which started on Monday afternoon in the Attica region in southern Greece, made the disaster the country's deadliest wildfire in decades.
It Was Tragic, Terrain Looked Like It Was Bombed – Firefighter
The authorities are still looking into what started the fire. Arson has been mentioned as one of the possible reasons. Nikos Toskas, the Greek cabinet minister responsible for public order and civil protection, mentioned earlier "significant signs" of arson. Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, meanwhile, assumed that the illegal construction of buildings in wooded areas contributed to the high death toll, blocking escape routes.
