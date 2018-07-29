UK Lawmakers Claim Alleged Russian Meddling Evidence Might Be 'Tip of Iceberg'

In the report, the committee claims it heard evidence of a campaign to influence UK election and referenda, allegedly orchestrated by the Russian government. The evidence from Facebook given to the committee suggested that Russia had used "sophisticated targeting techniques" in its online campaign.
"I believe what we have discovered so far [regarding Russia] is the tip of the iceberg," Damian Collins said in a statement.
According to the lawmaker, Facebook users did not know that they were seeing Russia-sponsored ads, which looked as if they were produced in their own country. Collins stressed the need for a thorough research of how ads and fake accounts are used on social networks.
In February, Simon Milner, a Facebook executive, said in a letter to Collins that the Facebook investigation team "found no additional coordinated Russian-linked accounts or Pages delivering ads to the UK regarding the EU Referendum during the relevant period, beyond the minimal activity we previously disclosed."
In early February, UK-based communications agency 89up, which, according to its website, specialises in running PR campaigns for NGOs, dealing with public affairs and producing editorial content, accused in its report Russian media, namely RT and Sputnik, of publishing media articles on the EU referendum in the United Kingdom with a strong anti-EU sentiment. After the report's release, Twitter, Facebook and Google have been requested to find out whether any foreign interference took place during the Brexit referendum.
Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Moscow does not meddle in other countries' affairs and pointed out that the allegations of Russia tampering with elections in other countries had been unsubstantiated.
DCMS Committee also claimed in the report that US businessman Arron Banks, one of the largest donors to the Leave campaign ahead of the Brexit referendum, appears to have wanted to hide the extent of his contacts with Russian officials.
READ MORE: Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Over 300,000 Britons Demand 2nd Brexit Referendum
Meanwhile, more UK politicians have started to signal their willingness to support a 'Final Say' referendum on Britain's withdrawal from the EU, with the no-deal Brexit scenario looming. Previously this week, the Independent created a petition to pressure the UK government to holding a second Brexit referendum, which, according to the newspaper, had high-ranking officials from all the major parties among the supporters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)