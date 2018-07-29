Czech Prime Minister Says Illegal Migration Should Be Fought at All Costs

"After the talks with the Bavarian minister president, I am even more convinced that illegal migration should be fought at all costs. The society in Germany is split," Babis told the outlet in an interview, published on Saturday.
Babis added that the Czech Republic had many other problems to solve, including the low income level of many of its citizens.
READ MORE: Czech PM: By No Means Will We Accept Any Migrants Within EU Quotas
In his June statement, the Czech prime minister hailed the step back from the quotas system under which each EU state was expected to take in a certain number of refugees. The system was the source of conflict in the bloc as several countries were unwilling to meet the requirements.
