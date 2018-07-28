Mysterious Naked Cyclist Races Through German City

Amid a heat wave in Germany, the authorities have spotted a man wearing only socks and sneakers on a bike, who is on their radar for speeding at night. The man’s identity, however, remains unknown.

One of July’s hot nights has brought a particularly insolent cyclist into the spotlight, as a traffic camera caught the naked man speeding on a bike through the streets of Kiel in northern Germany. The man, wearing only socks and sneakers, raced at a speed of 47 kph, which is 17 kilometers above the speed limit.

The city of Kiel has recently released a compromising photograph, taken last Saturday night. However, the city is still struggling to charge him for speeding with 25 euros, as the officials don’t know where to send the traffic ticket.