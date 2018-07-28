Police Operation Causes Chaos at Munich International Airport

Hundreds of travelers were stuck in Munich International Airport Terminal 2 from where people were previously evacuated due to security reasons.

Munich International Airport Terminal 2 was closed from 6:45 a.m. local time after the police received information that an unidentified woman had penetrated into a security zone. Guards searched for the woman for about five hours and checked the terminal for dangerous items.

Völliger Wahnsinn am #flughafenmuenchen #munichairport nach über 3 Stunden geht immer noch nichts. Leider keine Infos… pic.twitter.com/5gnK3EPAOO — B.G-Radl (@BenediktGradl) July 28, 2018

​As one airport spokesperson told BR.de later, a woman was stopped at a security checkpoint because she had not properly packed liquids in her carry-on luggage. She was sent back to pack her bag properly, but a few minutes later she reappeared and went through the checkpoint. The security guards responded to the incident by reporting it to the police. As a result, the federal police had closed down terminal and cleared the area.

After the alarm was triggered, flights were delayed. Travelers from arriving aircraft were prohibited to disembark, and departing travelers posted on Twitter that they had to deplane after waiting for hours.

Wer die Wahl hat: besser heute nicht mehr herkommen. Aktuelle Situation im T2: Security offen aber massiver Rueckstau. #flughafenmuenchen pic.twitter.com/Z38Sts7RFh — Nikolas Samios (@BerlinVC) July 28, 2018

Nicht klar was los ist am #flughafenmuenchen. Die Anzeigetafeln stehen noch auf gesperrt, aber es scheint voranzuge https://t.co/BuGNhYr7gk — MaKiLu (@auffimuasi) July 28, 2018

The federal police is currently evaluating video recordings in their search for the woman to determine whether she is still in the airport.

After several hours, Terminal 2 was re-opened to passengers.