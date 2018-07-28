Register
11:30 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The aftermath of a wildfire is seen in Mati, Greece July 24, 2018 in this photo obtained from social media on July 27, 2018

    'The Heaviest Moment': Greek PM Assumes Responsibility for Deadly Wildfires

    © REUTERS / ARIS ERDOGDU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Earlier, Greek officials announced that they suspected that arsonists had started the massive forest fires that have devastated the region outside the capital Athens and have already killed at least 87 people.

    Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has admitted that he should be held responsible for the ongoing wildfires which rage just 25 kilometers outside Athens, believed to be among the country's deadliest fire outbreaks in living memory.

    "Before the cabinet, and the Greek people, I want to assume full responsibility for the tragedy … I regard this as self-evident for the Prime Minister of a country to do – and I call on you to also assume responsibility, no matter how hard it is," he underscored.

    READ MORE: Greek Police Arrest 4 Suspected Looters Near Athens Amid Wildfires – Reports

    He also acknowledged that the disaster has prompted him to raise questions about what could have done by the Greek government in order to prevent the death toll.

    "This is a difficult moment, perhaps the heaviest in our term in office. The dead cannot talk, but the least we can do in their memory is to show respect for the truth.

    The statement came after Nikos Toskas, Alternate Minister of Public Order and Citizen Protection, mentioned "significant signs" of arson related to the ongoing massive forest fires in the country.

    READ MORE: 'You Can Feel the Presence of Death': Greek Journalist Describes Wildfires

    "We have serious indications and significant signs suggesting criminal acts of arson," he said, adding that satellite images show that the deadly blaze was simultaneously started in a number of places in southern Greece near the capital.

    This Wednesday, July 25, 2018 aerial photo shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in Mati, east of Athens
    © AP Photo / Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi
    Greek Fire: WATCH Devastation Caused by Attica's Blazes From Bird's Eye View
    Earlier, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos claimed that the illegal construction of buildings in wooded areas contributed to the high death toll, blocking escape routes and trapping dozens of people.

    On Monday afternoon, more than 15 wildfires broke out in the Attica region in southern Greece, east and west of the capital of Athens, engulfing coastal communities popular among tourists.

    The town of Mati, located some 30 kilometers east of Athens, was the hardest-hit community, where a group of 26 bodies were found huddled together in a field just 30 meters from the sea.

    Related:

    Greece Wildfires: It Was Tragic, Terrain Looked Like It Was Bombed – Firefighter
    Death Toll from Greek Wildfires Reportedly Rises to Almost 80 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    More Than 20 Dead in Athens Wildfires, 69 Injured - Greek Government
    Tags:
    wildfires, responsibility, arson, government, Alexis Tsipras, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse