France, Spain to Build Gas Pipeline Connecting Two Countries - Macron

PARIS (Sputnik) - France and Spain will jointly develop a project on construction of a gas pipeline connecting the two countries, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

"We have instructed our regulators to work on the options for new gas pipelines, particularly of a pipeline between France and Spain," Macron said.

© Photo : Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 Not Viable, US Gas to Be Major Player in Europe - US Energy Sec.

The president added that new gas pipelines in France, Spain, and Portugal would replace coal-fired power plants.

READ MORE: Trump Has No Right to Meddle in Germany's Affairs Linked to Russian Gas — AfD

Meanwhile, European Union plans to award almost 600-million-euro grant to build an electric power grid between France and Spain through the Bay of Biscay to improve electric grid connection between the two countries, according to the European Commission.