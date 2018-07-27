France, Spain to Build Gas Pipeline Connecting Two Countries - Macron

"We have instructed our regulators to work on the options for new gas pipelines, particularly of a pipeline between France and Spain," Macron said.
Meanwhile, European Union plans to award almost 600-million-euro grant to build an electric power grid between France and Spain through the Bay of Biscay to improve electric grid connection between the two countries, according to the European Commission.
