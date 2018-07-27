UK Trade Secretary: No-Deal Brexit Better Than Extension of Talks

British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has insisted that a hard Brexit would be better than extending the negotiating period, in line with the hardline Brexiteer’s stance, The Independent reported on Friday.
READ MORE: Not Too Late for UK to Overturn Brexit Decision, Remain in EU – French Minister
Although other politicians have suggested this would be a prudent move, Minister Liam Fox said it would constitute a “complete betrayal” of those who voted to withdraw from the EU via the nationwide 2016 referendum.
"The public have told us, it wasn't a consultation, to leave the EU, and the public already wonders why it's going to take more than four years after the referendum for us to fully remove ourselves from the EU," British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said.
"To attempt to extend our membership even longer, many voters would regard as a complete betrayal by the political class, and I think they would be right."
In addition to calls for the negotiating period to be extended, campaigners are calling for a second referendum to be held to give the electorate an opportunity to bail out of Brexit.
However, despite a petition calling for this receiving over 250,000 signatures in 48 hours, there’s been no indication from the government that it plans to hold another vote.
READ MORE: Final Say: Former UK Deputy PM Backs Campaign for Second Brexit Referendum
All comments
Show new comments (0)