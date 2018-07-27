Gap in Satisfaction for UK Prime Minister May's Work Widest Ever - Poll

"Theresa May’s overall leadership satisfaction ratings have also worsened since last month with 30% saying they are satisfied with the way she is doing her job as Prime Minister (down 5 points) and 62% dissatisfied (up 4 points) – leaving her with her lowest net satisfaction score [satisfaction figure minus dissatisfaction figure] of her Premiership of —32," the pollster said.
The data revealed that just a quarter of the public was confident that May would manage to secure a good deal for their country, while 72 percent lacked such confidence.
READ MORE: EU May Hit Back if UK Drops Food Safety Checks in No-Deal Brexit – Report
When asked about the Chequers plan, nearly half (47 percent) of respondents said it was a bad proposal, while only 29 percent felt otherwise.
The pollster asked 1,023 UK adults over the age of 18 on July 20-24.
The UK cabinet agreed on the withdrawal plan at May's Chequers residence in early July, but then Brexit Secretary David Davis and then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned over essential disagreements with the prime minister on customs arrangements. The plan envisioned the creation of a free trade area for goods and maintaining a "common rulebook" for all goods, including agricultural ones.
READ MORE: Irish Gov't Dismisses PM May’s Threat, Claims UK Can't Afford Hard Brexit
The European Union claimed that the UK proposal contradicted the EU guidelines on the integrity of the single market and urged London to go with the "backstop plan," which would keep Northern Ireland in the EU customs union.
All comments
Show new comments (0)