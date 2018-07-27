Gap in Satisfaction for UK Prime Minister May's Work Widest Ever - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 30 percent of UK residents approve of Theresa May's performance as prime minister, with the gap between people who are satisfied and dissatisfied with her work being the widest since she took office, a fresh poll said on Friday.

"Theresa May’s overall leadership satisfaction ratings have also worsened since last month with 30% saying they are satisfied with the way she is doing her job as Prime Minister (down 5 points) and 62% dissatisfied (up 4 points) – leaving her with her lowest net satisfaction score [satisfaction figure minus dissatisfaction figure] of her Premiership of —32," the pollster said.

The data revealed that just a quarter of the public was confident that May would manage to secure a good deal for their country, while 72 percent lacked such confidence.

When asked about the Chequers plan, nearly half (47 percent) of respondents said it was a bad proposal, while only 29 percent felt otherwise.

The pollster asked 1,023 UK adults over the age of 18 on July 20-24.

After May managed to get the cabinet to adopt her Chequers plan for a so-called soft Brexit, which led to resignations of key Leave supporters and which was essentially rejected by the European Union, Ipsos MORI asked UK citizens to evaluate May's premiership, her withdrawal plan and prospects for negotiating a good deal for the United Kingdom in talks with the European Union.

The UK cabinet agreed on the withdrawal plan at May's Chequers residence in early July, but then Brexit Secretary David Davis and then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned over essential disagreements with the prime minister on customs arrangements. The plan envisioned the creation of a free trade area for goods and maintaining a "common rulebook" for all goods, including agricultural ones.

The European Union claimed that the UK proposal contradicted the EU guidelines on the integrity of the single market and urged London to go with the "backstop plan," which would keep Northern Ireland in the EU customs union.