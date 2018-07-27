Register
13:03 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army

    Romanian Minister Causes Uproar by Likening Incineration of Pigs to Auschwitz

    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The head of the agriculture ministry said during a TV interview on stemming the swine fever outbreak that incinerating thousands of deceased pigs was a "terrible job, it's like Auschwitz." Following the uproar, he clarified that his only wish was “to describe the difficult situation the breeders face,” but many have demanded his resignation.

    Major opposition parties in Romania including the Liberals, Save Romania Union and former PM Dacian Ciolos’ Romania+ movement, are demanding that Agriculture Minister Petre Daea step down for comparing the incineration of pigs infected with swine fever to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Nazis' largest and most notorious death camp.

    “There is no antidote, there is no vaccine, no medicine, the only way is to sacrifice them. The pigs are incinerated, it’s a terrible job. It’s like Auschwitz in there,” the official said on a TV talk-show on July 24 as he spoke about countering swine fever, which has affected thousands of pigs in southern Romania.

    The comparison evoked public criticism. In the official statement, the Israeli Embassy in Romania said it was dismayed and disappointed over the minister’s remarks as the death of six million Jews "should never be forgotten, trivialized or minimalized."

    "We hope, though, that such an association was made by Minister Daea due to the lack of detailed information on what the Holocaust and Auschwitz were," the Embassy stated.

    Director of the Center for Monitoring and Combatting Antisemitism in Romania Maximilian Katz invited the minister to visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial to “understand the enormity and the seriousness” of his “unspeakable” remarks.

    READ MORE: Australian Premium Eyewear Brand in Hot Water for Shooting Ad in Nazi Death Camp

    Silviu Vexler, a Romanian MP representing the Jewish community, demanded that Daea publicly apologize “for this unacceptable mistake.”

    Liviu Dragnea, the chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party, which the minister also belongs to, apologized to the Jewish community. According to his statement, Daea had not meant to be offensive, and called on the official to avoid remarks "which can deeply offend."

    Romania's agriculture minister Petre Daea speaks during a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
    Romania's agriculture minister Petre Daea speaks during a news conference in Bucharest, Romania, December 8, 2017
    The Agriculture Ministry issued a statement relaying Daea’s repentance, where he professed “respect for all the members of the Jewish community,” saying that he had merely hoped to present “the difficult situation the pig farmers are facing” because of the outbreaks.

    “I’ve never offended anyone in my life, I love my fellow men, I just expressed the pain in my soul and I hope everybody understands that!” the statement reads.

    Auschwitz-Birkenau, which was the largest Nazi death camp, has become a symbol of the Holocaust; over one million Jews, Poles, Soviet citizens as well as resistance fighters were killed there by the Nazis between 1941 and 1945, when it was liberated by the Soviet Union's Red Army.

    Related:

    German FM Takes Issue With Zuckerberg's Stance on Holocaust Denial Posts
    Natalie Portman Stars in PETA Clip Likening Animal Treatment to Holocaust
    German FM Recalls 1951 Refugee Convention Adopted to Prevent Future Holocausts
    Polish Parliament Could Amend Controversial Holocaust Law - Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    Holocaust denial, death camp, nazi ideology, African swine fever, Auschwitz, Romania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse