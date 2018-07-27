Warsaw Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters Opposed to New Law - Reports (PHOTO)

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Police and demonstrators used tear gas against each other in Warsaw during rallies over the recently introduced amendments to the supreme court law, the TVN 24 broadcaster reported on Friday.

The day before, demonstrators protested in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw and other Polish cities against the amendments to the country's judicial system.

READ MORE: Warsaw to Abolish Criminal Penalty for Saying Poland Aided in Holocaust

At some point, some protesters used tear gas against riot police which responded in kind, the broadcaster reported.

The Police used tear gas against Poles in peace demonstration in Warsaw, Poland.

It is the end of Kaczyński party! #Poland #PolandDefendsDemocracy #europe

Photo thanks to @ObywateleRP pic.twitter.com/iJYh4hSmha — Piotr Kandyba (@KandybaPiotr) 26 июля 2018 г.

There is no information on the detained protesters yet, the media added.

Poland's long-disputed supreme court legislation, which, among other things, lowered the retirement age of Supreme Court judges from 70 to 65 and could potentially lead to the retirement of 27 out of 72 judges, entered into force on July 4. The changes are suspected to grant political authorities control over the judiciary and thus go against EU law.