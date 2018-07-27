New EU Commission Needed With New Approach to Migration Policy - Hungarian PM

Earlier, Hungary’s government warned of the possible consequences of immigration to Europe and continues to oppose Brussels’ migrant policy.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke on the radio about the fact that a new European Commission is needed that will develop a new migration policy.

"We need a new Commission… with a new approach," Orban told state radio.

Viktor Orban's tough line towards migrants since the refugee crisis erupted in Europe in 2015 has caused a serious rift with Brussels over compulsory EU quotas for asylum seekers that member-states are required to accept.

After hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Hungary, Budapest built a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the influx.

Harsh anti-immigration measures were a major part of Viktor Orban's election campaign and remain one of the main topics in his current political agenda.

European Parliamentary elections will be held next year.