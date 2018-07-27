New EU Commission Needed With New Approach to Migration Policy - Hungarian PM

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke on the radio about the fact that a new European Commission is needed that will develop a new migration policy.
"We need a new Commission… with a new approach," Orban told state radio.
Viktor Orban's tough line towards migrants since the refugee crisis erupted in Europe in 2015 has caused a serious rift with Brussels over compulsory EU quotas for asylum seekers that member-states are required to accept.
Harsh anti-immigration measures were a major part of Viktor Orban's election campaign and remain one of the main topics in his current political agenda.
European Parliamentary elections will be held next year.
