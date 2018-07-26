Flash Floods Hit Northern Athens Following Heavy Rainfall (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Earlier, several large wildfires occurred in Greece, according to the latest data, with a death toll of 83 people; in the Attica region, a state of emergency was declared.

The floods were caused by a strong storm that hit Athens on Thursday. The police blocked, for security reasons, the main roads in the suburbs of Kisiphia and Nea Eritrea.

The fire service of Athens received 140 calls from citizens asking for help, in particular regarding pumping out water from flooded houses.

READ MORE: WATCH Horrific Fire Rage Out of Control in Greece Forcing People to Flee

Broader area of Athens, Greece minutes ago — torrential downpours and floods, right after the devastating fires.#ClimateChangeIsReal #WeDontHaveTime



Credit: Kostas Beach-snow via partners Cyclone of Rhodes Severe Weather Europe pic.twitter.com/ewUV1lnNjF — We Don't Have Time🌍 (@WeDontHaveTime0) July 26, 2018​

Recently, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a three-day mourning for the dead in the country's wildfires; the Greek prosecutor's office has begun investigating the fires.

After the deadly wildfires, 83 dead people of all ages up to now, now floods in the northern suburbs of Athens. On going #tragedy #prayforGreece pic.twitter.com/9Ow1EfWrDd — Spyros Litsas (@Spyros_Litsas) July 26, 2018​

Flash flood strikes Athens as Greece keeps mourning over deadly fires https://t.co/a0xq8hRtIc pic.twitter.com/zTmC6SeYWo — Hürriyet Daily News (@HDNER) July 26, 2018

Rescue teams continue to search for missing people.