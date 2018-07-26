Flash Floods Hit Northern Athens Following Heavy Rainfall (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The floods were caused by a strong storm that hit Athens on Thursday. The police blocked, for security reasons, the main roads in the suburbs of Kisiphia and Nea Eritrea.
The fire service of Athens received 140 calls from citizens asking for help, in particular regarding pumping out water from flooded houses.
Broader area of Athens, Greece minutes ago — torrential downpours and floods, right after the devastating fires.#ClimateChangeIsReal #WeDontHaveTime— We Don't Have Time🌍 (@WeDontHaveTime0) July 26, 2018
Credit: Kostas Beach-snow via partners Cyclone of Rhodes Severe Weather Europe pic.twitter.com/ewUV1lnNjF
Athens. Fire to floods. pic.twitter.com/qJQkRmQSpW— Menelaos Hadjicostis (@Menhad) July 26, 2018
Recently, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a three-day mourning for the dead in the country's wildfires; the Greek prosecutor's office has begun investigating the fires.
After the deadly wildfires, 83 dead people of all ages up to now, now floods in the northern suburbs of Athens. On going #tragedy #prayforGreece pic.twitter.com/9Ow1EfWrDd— Spyros Litsas (@Spyros_Litsas) July 26, 2018
Flash flood strikes Athens as Greece keeps mourning over deadly fires https://t.co/a0xq8hRtIc pic.twitter.com/zTmC6SeYWo— Hürriyet Daily News (@HDNER) July 26, 2018
Rescue teams continue to search for missing people.
