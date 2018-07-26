Register
26 July 2018
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)

    Teenager Dumped & Left to Die As London Mayor Launches Anti-Knife Crime Campaign

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Andrew Korybko
    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (12)
    1 0 0

    As London's Mayor launches a new campaign to cut knife crime, another teenager dies from multiple stab wounds after being driven on the back of a moped and dumped on the street.

    London's Metropolitan Police Service has launched its 82nd murder investigation after police found a young man dying from stab injuries in Camberwell, south London, in broad daylight.

    It's believed the victim was driven to the borough of Lambeth on the back of a moped by someone who left him for dead and drove off.

    READ MORE: Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic', Criminologist Tells Sputnik

    The stabbing took place on the eve of the launch of a new anti-knife crime initiative by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

    "If you're working with young Londoners over the summer, or want to talk to someone about the dangers of carrying a knife, our new free, educational toolkit can help." Sadiq Khan tweeted.

    Meanwhile London Met Police released a statement to say it had launched another murder inquiry, calling the Camberwell stabbing "tragic."

    "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in yet another young person being fatally stabbed in London. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, we need to trace the moped and also the person who brought the victim to the scene," Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said in a statement.

    "It's important we establish where the victim initially received his injuries. Anyone who saw the moped make off from the scene we equally need to hear from them."

    READ MORE: "I Was Invincible": Ex Girl Gang Member Speaks to Sputnik.

    The mayor's advertising campaign to save lives has just been launched on social media.

    #LondonNeedsYouAlive is a toolkit for teachers and youth workers with lesson plans, activities and links to free courses to keep young Londoners busy during the summer.

    The new initiative has received both a welcoming and criticism on social media. 

    HAHAHAHA!! This #LondonNeedsYouAlive is what Sadiq Khan and co are doing to stop the stabbings?? pic.twitter.com/kOOYKkEInn

    This would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic: Khan: We've created the #LondonNeedsYouAlive toolkit which includes lesson plans, inspirational activities…".

    The Met is currently investigating 82 homicides since the start of 2018. A third of all crimes reported in London are classed as violent, including harassment, assault, wounding, grievous bodily harm, violence with an offensive weapon and murder.

    READ MORE: Stabbings & Killings "Big Problem, Not Just in London" — Youth Worker

    Topic:
    UK Gang Violence (12)

    Tags:
    stabbing, violence, gangs, gang, Sadiq Khan, United Kingdom, London
