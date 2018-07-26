Teenager Dumped & Left to Die As London Mayor Launches Anti-Knife Crime Campaign

As London's Mayor launches a new campaign to cut knife crime, another teenager dies from multiple stab wounds after being driven on the back of a moped and dumped on the street.

London's Metropolitan Police Service has launched its 82nd murder investigation after police found a young man dying from stab injuries in Camberwell, south London, in broad daylight.

It's believed the victim was driven to the borough of Lambeth on the back of a moped by someone who left him for dead and drove off.

UPDATE: It has come to light that the 18 year old victim who was a pillion passenger on a moped was effectively dumped from the moped and onto the tarmac on Denmark Road by an accomplice who was the driver of the moped who then abandoned him and drove off at speed. — London 999 Feed (@999London) July 26, 2018

I'm deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in south London last night. Such senseless loss of life leaves families & communities devastated. @metpoliceuk investigations continue & I urge anyone with information to call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously. https://t.co/6d6ITs5djM — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 26, 2018

The stabbing took place on the eve of the launch of a new anti-knife crime initiative by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"If you're working with young Londoners over the summer, or want to talk to someone about the dangers of carrying a knife, our new free, educational toolkit can help." Sadiq Khan tweeted.

We want every young Londoner to know that their life is too valuable to risk by carrying a knife.



Struggling to talk to a young person about knife violence? Download our educational toolkit today https://t.co/3isGibqSlj #LondonNeedsYouAlive — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile London Met Police released a statement to say it had launched another murder inquiry, calling the Camberwell stabbing "tragic."

"This is a tragic incident which has resulted in yet another young person being fatally stabbed in London. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, we need to trace the moped and also the person who brought the victim to the scene," Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said in a statement.

"It's important we establish where the victim initially received his injuries. Anyone who saw the moped make off from the scene we equally need to hear from them."

#Update FOOTAGE

Of the 18 year old victim who was a pillion passenger on a moped was effectively dumped from the moped and onto the tarmac on Denmark Road by an accomplice who was the driver of the moped who then abandoned him and drove off at speed. pic.twitter.com/c24GpuEiQO — London 999 Feed (@999London) July 26, 2018

The mayor's advertising campaign to save lives has just been launched on social media.

#LondonNeedsYouAlive is a toolkit for teachers and youth workers with lesson plans, activities and links to free courses to keep young Londoners busy during the summer.

The new initiative has received both a welcoming and criticism on social media.

HAHAHAHA!! This #LondonNeedsYouAlive is what Sadiq Khan and co are doing to stop the stabbings?? pic.twitter.com/kOOYKkEInn

— Melvyn Slagg (@Arse_Master) July 25, 2018

This would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic: Khan: We've created the #LondonNeedsYouAlive toolkit which includes lesson plans, inspirational activities…".

WHY NOT teach our youth self defense? Why put money in rubbish programs that will do nothing to empower or protect? https://t.co/dlbzR8FMst — A.D.🇬🇧 (@Feduporiginal) July 26, 2018

#Londonneedsyoualive



The amount of young people I have worked with who have been both victims and perpetrators of knife crime is ridiculous.



Unfortunatley it is a reality of their lives and this needs to change!! #younglivesmatter #prunurse @MayorofLondon @CWBTowerHamlets https://t.co/f8n9hLgDUz — SchoolNurse Emma (@FoodyEmma) July 21, 2018

.@SadiqKhan is right — a public health approach to violence needs proper coordination and accountability. Too many Govt departments are shirking their responsibilities for tackling this & ignoring the crisis facing our communities. https://t.co/GfmHIkqRtj pic.twitter.com/pe92487tsg — Sarah Jones MP (@LabourSJ) July 24, 2018

The Met is currently investigating 82 homicides since the start of 2018. A third of all crimes reported in London are classed as violent, including harassment, assault, wounding, grievous bodily harm, violence with an offensive weapon and murder.

